Tigers thankful for exuberance of youth after tight contest

THREE POINTS ... JUST: The Coffs Coast Tigers edged out the Westlawn Tigers in the Men's Premier League match played at Polwarth Drive. Brad Greenshields

COFFS Coast Tigers coach Fel Berrera had no hesitation in pointing to just one individual when asked what the reason was for his team's win.

The Tigers had struggled all day against the cellar dwelling Westlawn Tigers but managed to eke out a 4-3 win that now sees them move to equal fourth position on the Men's Premier League table.

Ethan Secci is only 17 years of age but it his hat-trick at Polwarth Drive that proved the difference in an otherwise indifferent performance.

"We just didn't turn up. We had one player out of 11 turn up," Berrera said.

"The Grafton team played really well. They smelled blood and came after us."

The Tigers sit equal with the Northern Storm who jumped into the four courtesy of a dominant 5-1 win away to Maclean.

Boambee trailed Grafton United 2-1 at half time of their contest but a half time rev up was enough to see the Bombers click up a couple of gears and four score four unanswered goals after the break.

Despite playing the final 20 minutes with only 10 men, Coffs United won the match of the round against Urunga 3-1 and the margin could've been even more.

Gum Mayak scored a hat-trick for the Lions while Urunga scored its only goal when it had the advantage of the extra man.

Coffs United coach Glen Williams said his team played really well in a vital clash.

"It could've been a lot more than three (goals)," he said.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Coffs Coast Tigers bt Westlawn Tigers 4-3

Coffs United bt Urunga 3-1

Boambee bt Grafton United 5-2

Northern Storm bt Maclean 5-1

Women's Division

Urunga 1 bt Woolgoolga 1 4-1

Bellingen bt Urunga 2 3-0

Coffs United bt Nambucca Heads 3-0

Macksville bt Corindi 2-0

Boambee 1 bt Sawtell 16-0