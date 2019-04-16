Tigers roar for first win of Premier League campaign

BIG WIN: Coffs Coast Tigers left-back Trent Lakeman plays out from the back on Saturday.

BIG WIN: Coffs Coast Tigers left-back Trent Lakeman plays out from the back on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

FOOTBALL: The Coffs Coast Tigers have won the first instalment of the battle of the big cats in 2019, taking down the Westlawn Tigers in a high-scoring affair.

A double to Jacob Vidler as well as goals to Innocent David, Luke Kliendienst and Thomas Mitchell secured the Tigers a 5-2 win.

"It's definitely a big boost for the boys, we played really well and we probably could have scored a few more goals... we had the ball for 62 minutes out of the 90,” Coffs coach Fel Berrera said.

"But we're starting to be more patient in possession which is good to see.

"Westlawn are one of the weaker teams in the competition so we did what we were hoping to do against them. We have a young team and the tests will come for us when we play the stronger teams.”

Elsewhere, the Boambee Bombers edged Coffs City United Lions in a seven-goal thriller.

The 4-3 win moves the Bombers level on points with the Lions with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Northern Storm cemented themselves in third place with a 2-1 over the Woolgoolga Wolves.