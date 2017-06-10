Tigers on the hunt for a win to close gap

Innocent David and his Coffs Coast Tigers teammates are chasing three valuable points this afternoon.

THE Coffs Coast Tigers are looking to bounce back from last week's disappointing loss to Boambee.

Many expected the Tigers to prevail at home last week but the loss saw them slip to seventh on the table although it should be noted they have a few catch-up games to play to try and close the gap on the top four.

One of those catch-up games is this afternoon when the Tigers host Maclean.

Before last week's loss to Urunga, the Bobcats won three of four matches.

Meanwhile more than 220 of the most talented young, male footballers in Northern NSW will converge on Coffs Harbour this long weekend to compete in the annual Telstra SAP State Championships for Boys.

The Telstra SAP State Championships for Boys is contested by Northern NSW's member zones participating in the 11 and 12 Years divisions.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

3pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Maclean