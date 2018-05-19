Tigers need to earn their stripes

GUIDING HAND: The experience of Dane Dixon is vital to the hopes of the Coffs Coast Tigers climbing up the Men's Premier League table.

GUIDING HAND: The experience of Dane Dixon is vital to the hopes of the Coffs Coast Tigers climbing up the Men's Premier League table. Brad Greenshields

BOTH teams sit on four points and have the same goal difference. Today's Men's Premier League match between the Northern Storm and the Coffs Coast Tigers is important for the two combatants.

"It's a game both teams need to win," Tigers coach Felipe Berrera said.

"We're both five points behind fourth position and we need the win to carry us through to the second round."

Berrera said the Tigers would be boosted at Korora by the return of a couple of defenders meaning his team would be almost at full strength.

And they're keen to bounce back from last week's loss to Coffs United.

"We'd been playing some good football until last week," the coach said.

"We played well against Maclean and Urunga and we played well against Boambee after we let in some early goals.

"Our plan is to keep doing what we're doing."

Coffs United travels to Maclean this afternoon to face the Bobcats who are sitting in fourth position. The Bobcats didn't play last week and what the week off does to their momentum is a mystery.

Boambee also heads north today to play against the winless Westlawn Tigers.

Urunga is at home in tomorrow's only Men's Premier League match when it plays against Grafton United.

At the time of printing a catch-up date for the clash between Urunga and Boambee was yet to be reached.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Saturday

3pm: Northern Storm v Coffs Coast Tigers

3pm: Maclean v Coffs United

5pm: Westlawn Tigers v Boambee

Sunday

2pm: Urunga v Grafton United