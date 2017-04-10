Tigers endure a tough start to season

Danniel Johnson was one of three Sawtell/Toormina players to kick six goals against Grafton.

NEW season, new players, new coach but sadly for Grafton it was the same result against Sawtell/Toormina.

The Saints continued their impressive start to the season with a 192 point walloping of Grafton.

A week earlier Sawtell/Toormina was inaccurate in front of goal but on Saturday the reigning premier had its kicking boots on to amass a large total of 32 goals 14 behinds.

The majority of the Saints' scoring was contributed by the raking left foot of Danniel Johnson, last season's Woodlock medallist Brandt Lee and the evergreen Mark Couzens who each kicked six goals.

Co-coach Luke Matthews also managed five majors and was pleased with his team's accuracy.

"The only disappointment with last week's performance was the missed scoring opportunities so it was great to see the boys converting their opportunities," Matthews said.

The only upside for the Tigers is that they were still missing three of their key recruits and will definitely be better for their first run of the season.

It still didn't stop Grafton coach Luke Stanford from showing his disappointment at the large defeat.

"Our effort on the training paddock has been great but we didn't reproduce that today," Stanford said.

"We just need to chalk this one down to experience, roll our sleeves up, and get on with the job of working hard on all aspects of our game."

In Port Macquarie, Coffs Breakers got their season underway with a win after last week's washout to claim the first silverware of the season, the Morgan/Sheldon Cup that the two clubs play for annually.

The Breakers won every quarter and didn't look like a team that were having their first outing together.

Impressive returns from new recruits Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt and Royce Close with four goals apiece were complemented by strong contributions from local juniors Harry Parker, Ben Gibbeson and Jacob Sincock.

It was an improved performance by Port Macquarie who are still missing key players and were boosted by the return of Rod Sonogan.

The club will be eager to get Craig Dicker back on the park as he will provide much needed support to the likes of Jesse Schmidt and Luke Boxhall who both kicked two goals.

Grafton and Coffs Breakers will play this Thursday night under lights at Ellem Oval.

AFL NORTH COAST

SAWTELL/TOORMINA

5.4 16.7 22.1132.14 (206)

GRAFTON

1.0 2.1 2.22.2 (14)

Goals - Saw: D.Johnson 6, B.Lee 6, M.Couzens 6, L.Matthews 5, I.Ness 2, D.Pritchard 2, J.Ellis-Cluff 2, M.Bevege, A.Pocilujko, L.Day. Graf: L.Stanford, C.Leslie.

COFFS BREAKERS

5.3 11.6 15.1219.15 (129)

PORT MACQUARIE

1.4 3.7 5.87.9 (51)

Goals - Coffs: N.Stanlan-Velt 4, R.Close 4, M.Pearce 3, C.Frangos 2, J.Sincock, D.Donelly, B.Gibbeson, H.Parker, N.Von Schill, F.Duryea. Port: L.Boxhall 2, J.Schmidt 2, J.Morris, S.Johnson, K.Lynch.