Tigers come close to big upset

GRAFTON came within a goal of completing the shock result of the season against minor premier the Coffs Breakers.

The Breakers were missing players such as Chris Frangos, Liam Paige, Nic von Schill, and Royce Close but still led by three goals at the final break.

Sniffing an opportunity for a rare victory, the Tigers came home hard in the final quarter but fell just short.

Port Macquarie was hopeful of extending its recent improved form but Sawtell/Toormina, stung by last week's loss to the Breakers, ensured it hit the finals with a win under its belt.

The Magpies were competitive throughout but had no answer for Saints co-coach Jim Angel who wound back the clock kicking eight goals that proved the difference between the two sides.

This weekend sees Port Macquarie meeting Grafton at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium in the knockout 1st Semi Final.