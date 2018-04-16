Tigerair to launch seat sale at noon today

SEAT SALE: Get ready for the clock to strike 12 when the Tigerair discounts kick in.

SEAT SALE: Get ready for the clock to strike 12 when the Tigerair discounts kick in. Trevor Veale

TODAY'S countdown to 12 noon has begun with Tigerair Australia announcing a massive seat sale the moment the clock strikes the hour.

Covering the majority of domestic destinations the airline flies to, the airline offers discount tickets of up to 40 per cent off the standard lead in fare.

Between May 9 and June 27, one way Coffs Harbour-Melbourne fares start from $69.95.

From April 30 to June 29, a one way Coffs Harbour-Sydney commute starts from $49.95.

The sale commences today and runs until midday (AEST) on Thursday, April 19, or until sold out.

Tigerair's Head of Communications, Vanessa Regan, said bargain hunters are urged to get in quick to avoid disappointment.

"The best value fares are always those snapped up first," she said.

"The sale provides thousands of great value fares to and from many popular Australian leisure destinations such as Sydney, Gold Coast, Cairns, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Coffs Harbour, Whitsunday Coast, Townsville and Canberra.

"It's a great way to secure an affordable getaway for a mid-year break or to escape the cold."