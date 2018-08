Discount summer flights on sale Australia wide

Tigerair is offering flights for under $100 in summer over the next 24 hours.

TIGERAIR is offering discount summer flights around the country over the next 24 hours.

Flights as cheap as $33.95 each way are being offered from Melbourne to Canberra, Sydney to Melbourne, Adelaide to Melbourne, Gold Coast to Sydney, Hobart to Melbourne, Sydney to Coffs Harbour and Sydney to Brisbane.

At the $69.95 price point flights are being offered from Sydney to Adelaide, Coffs Harbour to Melbourne, Brisbane to Canberra, Cairns to Brisbane, Sydney to Whitsunday Coast, Brisbane to Melbourne and Darwin to Brisbane.

While for longer fare domestic flights are being offered for $99.95 from Melbourne to Perth, Sydney to Perth, Cairns to Melbourne and Cairns to Sydney.

All fares mentioned are one-way with returns costing double. As Tigerair is a low-cost carrier, they don't include checked luggage, meals or entertainment but these can be added for a fee.

Eligible travel dates are from October 30 to December 13.

Flights are on sale until 11:59pm on August 3, unless sold out prior.

