Tigerair is offering return flights for $1*

Tigerair's promotion begins today, but you'll have to get in quick.

FANCY a return flight for just $1? Beginning today Tigerair is offering round trips for any domestic route for an unbelievable price - but you'll have to get in quick.

Tigerair have launched their 'Pay to Go, Come back for $1' promotion today beginning from 12pm, and it will run until midday August 5 or until sold out.

But there are a few catches.

There a just 13,000 tickets available, and the sale is only applicable to travel between January and March next year.

The $1 tickets are Light fares so additional charges will apply for extras such as check-in baggage, travel insurance and seat selection.

For the Coffs Harbour to Sydney route a total of 100 seats are available for $65 travelling between January 29 to March 26.

For the Coffs Harbour to Melbourne route 120 seats are available for $99 travelling between January 29 and March 19.