Tick your calendar for this very hot date

YOU'LL feel like you're getting two shows for the price of one with your admission ticket to the latest production by CHATS. Is it a drama or a comedy?

Director Pat Slattery (local productions include the sell-out Grease, Chicago and Jesus Christ Superstar) has stepped away from the musical genre and taken on the challenge of directing the beautiful and touching Calendar Girls.

Featured on the Hollywood screen with Julie Walters and Helen Mirren in the lead roles, Calendar Girls is based on the true story of a group of Yorkshire women of a "certain age” who produce a calendar with a difference to raise money for a cause dear to their hearts.

It's a story with plenty of laughter and a few tears along the way. After the death of her best friend's husband from cancer, spirited Yorkshire housewife Chris Harper comes up with a novel idea to raise money for a memorial to him. As members of the Knapley Woman's Institute Association (a British version of the CWA), Chris encourages Annie and the other ladies to create a calendar. Instead of the usual English countryside vistas, this calendar will feature middle-aged women as nude models.

"The story is really about the journey that these women take, after making the momentous decision to " bare” themselves to one and all,” director Pat Slattery said.

Humour, compassion, friendship and determination are the threads that tie this inspirational story together.

When: March 30 to April 8

Where: Jetty Theatre

Tix: $25, jettytheatre.com.au or call box office 6648 4930