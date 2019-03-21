Tick in man's back causes police call-out

A man faced Proserpine Magistrates Court after drugs and a bong were found in his Cannonvale home.

A MAN was found with a small amount of cannabis and a plastic pipe to smoke it when police were called to his home for a disturbance which he says was caused by a tick in his back.

Joshua James Bloye, 37, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a pipe that had been used.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found Bloye laying on the floor moaning when they were called to a disturbance at his Cannonvale house on January 19.

A small plastic milk bottle made into a pipe was lying on the floor while a 1.25 litre bottle - which was one-quarter full of cannabis - was also found, Sgt Myors said.

Bloye told police at the time the cannabis belonged to someone else but he had smoked some of it.

Representing himself in court, Bloye said he had gotten a tick in his back four weeks earlier that he had not known about and that was the reason for the noise that attracted the police attention in the first place.

"I lost the plot over the tick," he said.

He also said the cannabis and bong belonged to a man who had been living on the street who he had invited into his house that night because it was raining.

He did, however, admit smoking some of the weed.

Bloye was fined a total of $600 on the two charges.