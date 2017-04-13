Thursday night lights for Breakers and Tigers

24°
Coffs Breakers will travel to Grafton this evening to play a catch up game after their opening round clash was washed out.
Coffs Breakers will travel to Grafton this evening to play a catch up game after their opening round clash was washed out.

GRAFTON and Coffs Breakers will meet at Ellem Oval tonight to catch up on the round one clash that was postponed.

Grafton was bitterly disappointed with its first up showing on Saturday where the result was reminiscent of the horror run it endured in 2016.

The Tigers though will be fielding a much stronger line-up tonight with up to nine inclusions, including a number of former Breakers players who will be facing their old club for the first time.

Former Breakers Pat Curtain and Sam Hardes will be key men for Grafton at opposite ends of the park while Cameron Howard is a quality hard ball winner who will be paired with the ever impressive Luke Stanford in the midfield.

The midfield pair don't just have the capacity to disrupt the Breakers flow in the middle of the ground but are also both quality users of the ball and will provide great service to the Curtain-led forward line.

Coffs Breakers meanwhile clicked right from start on the weekend, sending a strong message to the rest of the competition that they'll be a force to be reckoned with in 2017.

The Breakers have a classy forward line led by Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt and Royce Close that will prove a real test for each club this season.

A sign of how well balanced the Breakers appear to be is that last season's League Best & Fairest winner and leading goalkicker, Fraser Duryea, only contributed one of the team's 19 goals a few days ago against Port Macquarie.

This is a great sign for the Breakers as any team that stopped Duryea last season went a long way toward winning the match.

Tonight's first bounce is due at 6.30pm.

