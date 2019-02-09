Thunderstorm and hail warning for Mid and North coasts

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised North Coast residents afternoon thunderstorms could produce hailstones.

LARGE cloud bands are this afternoon tracking towards the coast with a storm and hail warning current for the North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall could occur around Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle and Gosford.

Heavy rain clouds are currently tracking east over the New England, Dorrigo, Nymboida and Casino areas.

The Bureau will update its weather watch at 5pm.