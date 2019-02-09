Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised North Coast residents afternoon thunderstorms could produce hailstones.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised North Coast residents afternoon thunderstorms could produce hailstones. Loren Haworth
Weather

Thunderstorm and hail warning for Mid and North coasts

9th Feb 2019 2:40 PM

LARGE cloud bands are this afternoon tracking towards the coast with a storm and hail warning current for the North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall could occur around Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle and Gosford.

Heavy rain clouds are currently tracking east over the New England, Dorrigo, Nymboida and Casino areas.

The Bureau will update its weather watch at 5pm.   

The Bureau's Grafton radar shows a large band of storm clouds tracking over the range towards the coast.
The Bureau's Grafton radar shows a large band of storm clouds tracking over the range towards the coast. BOM
mid north coast north coast thunderstorms weather
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Lifeguards plead with foreigners to swim between the flags

    premium_icon Lifeguards plead with foreigners to swim between the flags

    News A spate of drownings has left lifeguards desperate, calling on new migrants and overseas visitors to stay out of the water on unpatrolled beaches.

    'Extraordinary' woman kept rapist nearby as she sought help

    premium_icon 'Extraordinary' woman kept rapist nearby as she sought help

    Crime Attacker to spend years in prison over "terrifying" repeated assault

    Watchdog to swoop on franchise operators

    premium_icon Watchdog to swoop on franchise operators

    Business Here's who they are targeting

    Kidnap victim threatened with a hammer, third suspect wanted

    premium_icon Kidnap victim threatened with a hammer, third suspect wanted

    Crime Charges laid over alleged kidnapping in Coffs Harbour.