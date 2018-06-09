Thunder and fury for Lions

ON THE BALL: Coffs United Lions winger Lorenzo Rigoni makes a darting line toward goal against the Northern Storm in the Men's Premier League clash at McLean Street.

THE Coffs City United Lions are looking to extend their recent dominance over the Northern Storm Thunder in today's C.ex Group Premier League match of the round.

At home at Korora, Jade Porter's men will be out to avenge a 2-1 loss to the Lions at McLean St in April.

The Thunder are chasing a third straight win, with the front line firing after consecutive 5-1 wins over the Maclean Bobcats and Grafton United.

For the Lions, who are running a close second to Boambee separated by a five goal differential, it's a match of great importance after a strong 3-1 win last Saturday over Urunga at home.

The Lions will be out to claim the points and stay level pegging with league leaders the Boambee Bombers, who will spend the weekend in Newcastle contesting the Northern NSW FFA Cup finals today.

BOMBING RAID: Boambee is mounting a serious season of merit. This weekend they'll contest a round of the FFA Cup in Newcastle. Brad Greenshields

The Bombers face the Charlestown City Blues at Lake Macquarie from 5.30pm.

Tomorrow in North Coast Football action at Polwarth Oval, the Coffs Coast Tigers will be out to pepper the opposition keeper and claim the points over Grafton to stay in the hunt for a top four spot.

In the C.ex Group Women's Division, the ladies today enjoy a long weekend break before a big match of the round next Saturday with the top of the table Boambee Eagles hosting rivals the Coffs City United Lionesses.

NCF Matthew Deans

C.ex Group Premier League

Mens Ladder

Boambee Boambers 22

Coffs United Lions 22

Urunga Raiders 19

Northern Storm 10

Coffs Coast Tigers 10

Maclean Bobcats 9

Grafton United FC 7

Westlawn Tigers 2

PERPETUAL CHAMPIONS: The Boambee Eagles are dominating the women's competition this year. Leigh Jensen/Coffs Coast Advocat

C.ex Group Premier League

Womens Division

Boambee Eagles (1) 21

Urunga Raiders (1) 18

Woolgoolga Wildcats (1) 16

Coffs United Lionesses 16

Woolgoolga Wildcats (2) 13

Boambee Eagles (2) 10

Orara Valley Dingoes 10

Macksville Stingers 9

Nambucca Strikers 9

Bellingen Victory 7

Urunga Raiders (2) 5

Sawtell Scorpions 2

Corindi Breakers 0