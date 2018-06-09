Thunder and fury for Lions
THE Coffs City United Lions are looking to extend their recent dominance over the Northern Storm Thunder in today's C.ex Group Premier League match of the round.
At home at Korora, Jade Porter's men will be out to avenge a 2-1 loss to the Lions at McLean St in April.
The Thunder are chasing a third straight win, with the front line firing after consecutive 5-1 wins over the Maclean Bobcats and Grafton United.
For the Lions, who are running a close second to Boambee separated by a five goal differential, it's a match of great importance after a strong 3-1 win last Saturday over Urunga at home.
The Lions will be out to claim the points and stay level pegging with league leaders the Boambee Bombers, who will spend the weekend in Newcastle contesting the Northern NSW FFA Cup finals today.
The Bombers face the Charlestown City Blues at Lake Macquarie from 5.30pm.
Tomorrow in North Coast Football action at Polwarth Oval, the Coffs Coast Tigers will be out to pepper the opposition keeper and claim the points over Grafton to stay in the hunt for a top four spot.
In the C.ex Group Women's Division, the ladies today enjoy a long weekend break before a big match of the round next Saturday with the top of the table Boambee Eagles hosting rivals the Coffs City United Lionesses.
C.ex Group Premier League
Mens Ladder
Boambee Boambers 22
Coffs United Lions 22
Urunga Raiders 19
Northern Storm 10
Coffs Coast Tigers 10
Maclean Bobcats 9
Grafton United FC 7
Westlawn Tigers 2
C.ex Group Premier League
Womens Division
Boambee Eagles (1) 21
Urunga Raiders (1) 18
Woolgoolga Wildcats (1) 16
Coffs United Lionesses 16
Woolgoolga Wildcats (2) 13
Boambee Eagles (2) 10
Orara Valley Dingoes 10
Macksville Stingers 9
Nambucca Strikers 9
Bellingen Victory 7
Urunga Raiders (2) 5
Sawtell Scorpions 2
Corindi Breakers 0