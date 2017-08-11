Thumbs up to a fun day at the dentist

THE dental chair used to be a place feared by young children when they thought of the poking and prodding of metal tools in their mouths but that image has dramatically changed as they became a fun, child friendly environment.

To encourage children to care for their teeth and not be scared of the dentist, the Dental Centre received visits from childcare centres throughout the week to spread the word about dental health and have a fun, enjoyable time at the centre.

The aim of the week was to spread the word about dental health week, to get the children excited about going to the dentist and to let them know it's nothing to be worried about.

The kids had the chance to meet the tooth fairy who talked to them about the importance of cleaning their teeth and looking after them. T

hey also experienced the chair and learnt how to brush teeth correctly.

Dental Health Week is held in the first full week in August every year.

This year's theme was oral health for busy lives with the aim of encouraging people to think about their teeth while being so busy.