Readers share the highs and lows.
Readers share the highs and lows.
News

Thumbs up, thumbs down

Janine Watson
18th Aug 2020 3:40 PM
From packed food courts to the Cultural and Civic Space, see what got the thumbs up or down this week.

 

Katherine Toy - Thumbs down to how long it takes to get into any specialist in this town, even if it's classed as 'urgent'.

 

Cheryl Cooper - Thumbs down to the few people who glare at those of us wearing masks. Strange behaviour when we are helping keep them safe.

Park Beach Plaza.
Park Beach Plaza.

Amanda Purcell - Thumbs down for Park Beach Plaza and people not keeping their distance. We still have Covid and the plaza should be encouraging people to keep their 1.5m gap between everyone. It's terrible and the food court is packed each day too.

 

Michelle Stewart - Thumbs up to a culturally diverse, creative, imaginative, beautiful geographically, forward thinking and absolutely wonderful connected community. So grateful I live here! Thumbs down to the negative Nellies.

 

Cultural and Civic Space
Cultural and Civic Space

Kirby Burton - Thumbs up to how beautiful our Coffs Coast is...but thumbs down to the people who don't pick up their dog poo on the beach

 

Jade Kemppi - Thumbs down to the knobs who ate my Chomps out of my Favourites box #firstworldproblems

 

Dayna Rauser - Thumbs up for the new Cultural and Civic Centre

 

Brigit Mackenzie - Thumbs up to all those who are working hard to give us our new library, art gallery, museum and administrative offices that will be our Cultural and Civic Space. Thank-you.

 

Karen Lagalla - Thumbs down to all the Cultural and Civic Space detractors.

