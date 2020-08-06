Your say - Thumbs up, thumbs down.

Your say - Thumbs up, thumbs down.

Thumbs up to the lovely couple last week who were at Coffs RSPCA and overheard that our microwave had just died.

They returned later with a brand new one! The kitties were very happy they didn't have to miss out on their warm cuddle discs that night! You guys are awesome.

- Mitanne Doughney

Thumbs down to the people who are abusive and behave badly toward maccas workers, grow up! Workers are often young kids working hard as well as working during Covid. And no, it's too often to be visitors.

- Kylie Ford

Thumbs down to our Council yet again besides our rate rise has anyone been to the tip lately? Took five sheets of lattice to the tip on Sunday for $92. No wonder people dump.

- Rosemary Valentine

Coffs Harbour City Council's Englands Road Waste Facility.

Yes Thumbs down to the Council rate rise.

You would think during these times they would have a heart and not increase rates.

I don't agree with increasing rates each year. Don't you think we have enough debts to pay out as the rates are becoming way too expensive on top of everything else we have to pay ?

What a joke and wake up Council.

- Linda Woolls

Thumbs up for the whales that still continue to entertain us along the coastline.

- Elizabeth Anne O'Sullivan

Whales are delighting locals and visitors along our coastlines.

Massive Thumbs up to the teams at Coffs and Bellingen hospital, in general, but especially for making my mum's end of life care and passing as peaceful as it could be.

Huge thumbs up to Leonie at Barefoot Funerals too whose compassion, wisdom and advice has been greatly appreciated.

- Mandy Atkinson

Thumbs down to the Coffs Council for the condition of the coffs boat ramp.

- Craig Cameron

Thumbs up to living in the best part of the world!

- Michael Moffett

Thumbs up to the new curbing and guttering in King Street. Looking pretty snazzy. Thank you Coffs Harbour City Council.

- Karen Lagalla