Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

A HAPPY thumbs up to the four ex-students of C.H.P.S I saw on separate times throughout the week who ran up and gave me a huge hug. I felt extremely happy that you weren't "too cool" to see a teacher from primary school and that you were genuine in your chat about life at high school and other life happenings. Really great to see you all.

A MASSIVE thumbs down for the lack of speed and red light cameras along the Pacific Hwy through Coffs Harbour. How long is going to be before an innocent motorist or pedestrian is killed.The number of cars and especially trucks I've seen blatantly running red lights this week is unreal.

THUMBS UP to the cyclists who stopped to pick up large objects (rocks?) off the road before someone had an accident (Solitary Islands Way, Wednesday morning). Thank you.

THUMBS DOWN to the lazy dog owners walking their dogs on South wall, council have provided poo bags for our convenience.to lazy to get one. It is disgusting down there.

THUMBS DOWN to people who don't know how to push a trolley properly and through the spaces provided and end up scratching down the side of my car.

THUMBS UP to Coles Toormina now collecting blankets and clothes again for the homeless while raising money for the flood people in Lismore.

THUMBS UP to the community for standing up and fighting for what they believe to be a bad decision for the community by council, with the pools tender. The community can be proud to say they tried.

But now it is time to lump it (with a smile) or like it (with a smile) and show support & roll out the welcome mat to the new operators. Like it or not they are here to stay.

THUMBS UP to Chrissy at Coles Moonee for always making my grocery shopping a pleasure.

THUMBS DOWN to whichever authority is responsible for the intersection of Azalea Avenue and West High Street. No lines or stop sign to warn drivers of the main road. Crikey.

THUMBS DOWN to the person who took my neighbour's mower while he was doing the edges.

It was not with the pick up rubbish so why??

THUMBS DOWN to the negatives the Swimming Pool Debacle has created. The tendering parties would have been well aware of the tendering process before tendering and whom the final decision was left up too.

THUMBS UP to the Social Concept dance group for putting on an all ages event "CHILL" at the show ground on Sunday, May 21 giving our young performers have a safe and encouraging space to showcase there talents. Coffs needs more of these kind of events I hope the people of Coffs get behind this event so they happen more often.

THUMBS DOWN to the rubbish on side of highway coming into Coffs Harbour, north and south.

THUMBS DOWN to the council for the appalling state of the roads around Coffs Harbour.

THUMBS UP to Harry, team member at Woolies Woopi today. Kindness to a sad little boy shopping with his mum and my daughter.

THUMBS UP to Sally at the Post Office in Coffs Central. Fantastic customer service.

THUMBS UP to Coffs Harbour and Newcastle police in helping me get some much needed info after a small bingle.

THUMBS UP to our buskers whose voices and music lifted my spirits when I was really feeling down.

THUMBS DOWN to the driving ability of people lately.