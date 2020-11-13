Menu
The woman who faked a cancer diagnosis to scammed a community out of more than $50,000 has had her appeal dismissed.
Crime

THROWN OUT: Judge dismisses cancer faker

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
13th Nov 2020 12:38 PM
The woman who faked a cancer diagnosis to scam the Townsville community out of more than $50,000 has had her appeal dismissed.

Lucy Victoria Wieland, 28, was handed a two year jail sentence on August 4 after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges stemming from her phony battle with terminal ovarian cancer in 2018.

Lucy Victoria Wieland. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Wieland gave birth to a baby while locked up and appealed her August 25 sentence on the grounds it was "manifestly excessive".

Judge Coker dismissed the appeal. He delivered his judgment from the Brisbane Court of Appeal on Friday.

Wieland will be required to cover the costs of her appeal.

