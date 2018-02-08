Menu
Throwing shade at the Jetty Foreshores

NOT SO SHADY: The Jetty Foreshores saplings are showing signs of new growth.
Wendy Andrews
by

THEY may have been looking a bit sad and stick like, but after recent rain the saplings at the newly planted Jetty Foreshores are flush with green growth.

Okay granted, it may take some time before we can spread a picnic blanket and relax under the canopy of these trees, but it will eventually happen.

While many people are enjoying the new space, a few are bemoaning the lack of shade.

If you look back to the consultation process, we got exactly what we asked for in the refurbishment of our foreshores.

Achieving and maintaining views to the ocean was strongly requested throughout the consultation process. This included not installing structures that obscure view lines to the water and planting trees in spots where they will not block the view as they mature.

Other considerations in the design included having space for market tents and relocating them seasonally to rest the grass and maintaining space for events including use of the stage and/or gatherings near the beach.

Aiming for the best future combo of shade and view, 55 new trees were planted throughout the event and amphitheatre areas. They are all fast growing native species able to tolerate the exposed coastal conditions.

Each tree has been planted in approximately 23m3 specialised soil, with a tree mix additive and automatic irrigation, this provides optimum growing conditions. So as the saying goes when it comes to shade at the foreshores, 'it won't happen overnight, but it will happen'.

Topics:  coffs harbour jetty foreshores shade trees

