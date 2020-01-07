‘Throw away the keys’: MP calls for longer jail time for arsonists

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be ‘at least doubled.’

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be ‘at least doubled.’

DESPITE the State Government’s introduction of longer jail sentences for convicted arsonists last year, the Federal Member for Page believes these penalties are not yet tough enough.

Kevin Hogan MP is calling for the non-parole period for arsonists to be at least doubled from the current nine years, citing statistics that over 50 per cent of the fires burning around the state did not start from natural causes.

He said over 180 suspected arsonists have been charged in NSW and QLD over the past year alone.

“The fire that took out Rapville and has caused community and environmental carnage, from New Italy to Woombah out past Whiporie, was deliberately lit,” Mr Hogan said.

“While we can do more on hazard reduction burning and are doing more on cutting emissions, if someone deliberately lights a fire on a total fire ban day, people, properties and wildlife are going to be lost.”

Nationals MP Kevin Hogan wants the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be ‘at least doubled.’ Picture: Sean Davey.

The NSW Government had announced it would increase the non-parole period for arsonists from five to nine years in August 2019, just off the back of increasing the maximum sentence from 14 to 21 years in late 2018.

“Potential arsonists needs to be sent a strong message, that because of the damage they are causing, they will be heavily punished. I will be lobbying my state colleagues on this,” Mr Hogan said.

Mr Hogan is urging anyone who may see something that looks out of place to record the details of vehicles such as the make, model and registration, and to also take note of the appearance of anyone acting suspiciously.

Report suspicious behaviour to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.