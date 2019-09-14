THRILLER: Bears take down Barbs in dramatic title decider

MEN'S FIRST GRADE GRAND FINAL: City Bears B&S Kitchens claimed the Grafton Hockey Association men's first grade premiership in dramatic fashion with a gritty 2-1 extra-time victory over Barbs Hagars on Brent Livermore Field tonight.

The rivals started with intensity as they looked to gain control of the encounter early on.

Bears looked most likely to score early on with some dynamic moves down the wing to keep Barbs on their toes.

City broke the deadlock just six minutes in when Mark Pollock made the most of a close range chance off a short corner to put his side in the drivers seat.

The fiery clash continued to simmer to a boil, with multiple players being shown cards for passionate challenges in the grand final.

With the clock winding down, Barbs turned up the pressure and found an equaliser with just over ten seconds remaining through Mitchell Rose and the game was headed to extra time.

City came out with fire in their bellies for the added time and came close to sealing the win almost instantaneously.

But the premiership was theirs when Elliot Speed made his way into space at the attacking end and steered his shot on goal totrickle over the line and seal the game.