THREE vehicles have crashed in Coffs Harbour this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident was at the intersection of Woolgoolga Rd and Beryl St.

NSW - COFFS HARBOUR Woolgoolga Rd (Pacific Hwy) at Beryl St

ACCIDENT 3 vehicles

Started today 9:13am

Impact:... https://t.co/NxrOY7EdJs — TAccidentReport (@TAccidentReport) April 25, 2017

Emergency services are at the scene.

Southbound traffic is affected and delays are expected. Caution on the road is advised.