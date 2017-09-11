Three things to do

Women like us at Sawtell RSL.

Much ado about nothing

What: The Young Actors Studio give Shakespeare's comedy a glamorous 1920's make over. Enjoy the rework of the original complete with costumes and sets inspired by the Great Gatsby era.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 1pm and 7pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com

Bellingen community markets

What: Rain, hail or shine, there will be markets. Find yourself at wide range of stalls as live music plays in the background. There will be delicious food, drinks, arts, fresh produce and much more to check out.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, September 16 from 8am to 3pm.

Women like us

What: Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing two hours of stand up comedy to the Sawtell RSL stage as they tell untold laugh out loud women's stories.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, September 15 at 8pm.

Cost: $30.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au