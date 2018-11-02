Menu
Blues and Berries Festival.
Blues and Berries Festival. Rachel Vercoe
Whats On

Three things to do this weekend

Rachel Vercoe
by
2nd Nov 2018 11:00 AM

Surf's up beach party

What: Come along and hang ten to raise money for a great cause in memory of a well known man with all profits going to CanDo's Wayne Glenn Memorial Fund, specifically to assist men dealing with men's cancers.

There will be live entertainment, auctions, lucky door and best dressed prizes.

Where: Coffs Yacht Club.

When: Saturday from 6-11pm.

Visit goo.gl/ewXBYc

Blues and Berries Fair

What: Enjoy music, food and fun at the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

Music throughout the day with performances by Kevin Bennett and The Flood, Moonshine Run and more artists.

Activities include a blueberry pie-eating comp and free blueberry farm tours.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Sunday 10am-7pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Enjoy live music, workshops and games while you make your way through a variety of stalls at the Harbourside Markets.

You'll find a range of local produce, tasty food, delicious coffee and handmade art and craft.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am-2pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

