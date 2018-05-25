Three things to do this weekend

Mckenzie

What: The Gold Coast-based four-piece band perform songs from the '50s to today, backed with high energy interaction. McKenzie's key focus is to keep the crowd involved and to put on a great show no matter what the occasion.

The boys all share a passion for Aussie rock music and want to bring it back for future generations.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.

King Social

What: A blend of hip-hop, soul and new age everything, this unlikely bunch is mobilising a sun-worshipping party cult across Eastern Australia and beyond.

From the first song they'll win you over with a masterful mix of urban rock and hip hop, while still paying homage to their country roots.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.

Fake Gnus

What: Come along and have a listen to the eclectic sounds of this local band with music by a Santana, Steely Dan, both the Claptons and many others.

This is a great band to sit down and listen to or get you up and dancing.

Where: Woolgoolga Bowling Club.

When: Saturday starting at 5.30pm.