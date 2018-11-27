Three things to do this week
Christmas Ham Raffle
What: Every Tuesday and Friday in the lead up to Christmas, Toormina Hotel is giving guests the chance to win a Christmas ham.
Purchase your tickets at the bar and sit back and enjoy the summer menu at The Palms.
Winner will be announced after Joker Poker.
Where: Toormina Hotel.
When: From now until Friday, December 21. Winners drawn at 7pm.
Rubber Jellyfish
What: We all know throwing rubbish on the ground is littering, so why is letting a balloon float away seen as something different? Rubber Jellyfish explores the effects of helium balloons on the environment, wildlife and human beings. Editor/film maker Clare Clayton is originally from the Coffs Coast.
Where: BCC Cinemas.
When: Today from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
Bollywood Beach Market
What: Held on the first and fourth Saturdays of the month, this local market has a Bollywood flavour. Come along and enjoy live music, local produce and more by the beach.
Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.
When: Saturday from 9am to 2pm.