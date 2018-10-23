Three things to do this week
The Big Monster Party
What: The night will feature a live performance by the R & R Care disability services music group and will be the only public screening of the R & R film group's latest movie Big Monster.
Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.
When: Friday, doors open at 6.30pm.
Cost: $5 per person.
Prizes for best Halloween costume.
Living in the Future's Past
What: This film bypasses ideological traps and looks under the hood of humanity, incorporating elements of evolution, neuropsychology, emergence, ecology and energy into a paradigm shift in the way we think about environmental challenges.
Where: Majestic Cinemas, Sawtell.
When: Wednesday at 7pm.
Behind the lines
What: Showcasing the year's best political cartoons, The Three-Ring Circus captures a world where fact and fiction collide and ringmasters, jugglers and acrobats have all stepped into the political Big Top.
Where: Bunker Cartoon Gallery.
When: Friday until Sunday, December 2.