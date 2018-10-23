Menu
Catch the Big Monster Party at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.
Whats On

Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
by
23rd Oct 2018 10:00 AM

The Big Monster Party

What: The night will feature a live performance by the R & R Care disability services music group and will be the only public screening of the R & R film group's latest movie Big Monster.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday, doors open at 6.30pm.

Cost: $5 per person.

Prizes for best Halloween costume.

Living in the Future's Past

What: This film bypasses ideological traps and looks under the hood of humanity, incorporating elements of evolution, neuropsychology, emergence, ecology and energy into a paradigm shift in the way we think about environmental challenges.

Where: Majestic Cinemas, Sawtell.

When: Wednesday at 7pm.

Behind the lines

What: Showcasing the year's best political cartoons, The Three-Ring Circus captures a world where fact and fiction collide and ringmasters, jugglers and acrobats have all stepped into the political Big Top.

Where: Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

When: Friday until Sunday, December 2.

