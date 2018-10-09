Three things to do this week
Mid Craft Crystal and Craft Festival
What: You'll find crystals, minerals, gemstones, fossils, jewellery, stone carvings, novelties and more at the festival this weekend. There will also be a demonstration of gold prospecting and fossicking equipment.
Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.
When: Saturday and Sunday.
Coffs Coast Scottish Country Dancers
What: Don't miss the Ceilidh, a dance to Scottish inspired music. This is a family friendly event with people of any age welcome and no dance experience necessary.
Where: The Cavanbah Centre.
When: Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.
Cost: $10 per person and $25 for families.
Light the night
What: Come together at the Twilight Food Markets and transform the darkness into a sea of glowing light to beat blood cancer. Lanterns are $20 each for non registered walkers. Funds raised will go to blood cancer research.
Where: Park Beach Reserve.
When: Friday from 5pm to 8.30pm.
To register, visit goo.gl/H7LwUz