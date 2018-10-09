Menu
The Coffs Harbour Light the Night parade will be held at the Coffs Harbour Twilight Food Markets on the Park Beach Reserve on Friday night.
Whats On

Three things to do this week

9th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

Mid Craft Crystal and Craft Festival

What: You'll find crystals, minerals, gemstones, fossils, jewellery, stone carvings, novelties and more at the festival this weekend. There will also be a demonstration of gold prospecting and fossicking equipment.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Coffs Coast Scottish Country Dancers

What: Don't miss the Ceilidh, a dance to Scottish inspired music. This is a family friendly event with people of any age welcome and no dance experience necessary.

Where: The Cavanbah Centre.

When: Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

Cost: $10 per person and $25 for families.

Light the night

What: Come together at the Twilight Food Markets and transform the darkness into a sea of glowing light to beat blood cancer. Lanterns are $20 each for non registered walkers. Funds raised will go to blood cancer research.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 8.30pm.

To register, visit goo.gl/H7LwUz

