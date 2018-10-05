Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don't miss the 2018 Eat Street in Woolgoolga.
Don't miss the 2018 Eat Street in Woolgoolga. jasmine Minhas
Whats On

Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
by
5th Oct 2018 7:30 AM

Eat Street Woolgoolga

What: Don't miss a fun night of outdoor dining, street food and entertainment. There will be a variety of food trucks as well as restaurants on Market St. Eat Street is licensed and will have wine, craft beer and cider. There will also be live music and kids' entertainment.

Where: Market St, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday, 4-9pm.

Glenreagh community markets

What: Held on the first Saturday of every month, you'll find bric a brac, candles, soaps, plants, books, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more. The local museum is also open with a full history of the area by gold coin donation.

Where: School of Arts hall, Glenreagh.

When: Saturday, 8am-12.30pm.

Josephine wants to dance

What: Josephine Wants to Dance is a new Australian musical based on the hugely popular picture book by Jackie French and Bruce Whatley. This hilarious new work by Monkey Baa Theatre Company brings to life a tale about a bush Kangaroo you'll never forget.

Where: The Jetty Theatre.

When: Saturday, 10am and noon.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Home guide to understanding

    premium_icon Home guide to understanding

    News From one carer to another, a guide to living at home with dementia and parkinson's disease.

    • 5th Oct 2018 8:30 AM
    Refuel with the best prices

    premium_icon Refuel with the best prices

    News The cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coat today.

    • 5th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    Labor preschool plan to cost states billions

    premium_icon Labor preschool plan to cost states billions

    Education STATES will have to fork out billions to send 3yos to preschool.

    Police on the hunt for these stolen vehicles

    Police on the hunt for these stolen vehicles

    Crime Do you know anything about these stolen cars and trucks?

    Local Partners