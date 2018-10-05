Three things to do this week

Eat Street Woolgoolga

What: Don't miss a fun night of outdoor dining, street food and entertainment. There will be a variety of food trucks as well as restaurants on Market St. Eat Street is licensed and will have wine, craft beer and cider. There will also be live music and kids' entertainment.

Where: Market St, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday, 4-9pm.

Glenreagh community markets

What: Held on the first Saturday of every month, you'll find bric a brac, candles, soaps, plants, books, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more. The local museum is also open with a full history of the area by gold coin donation.

Where: School of Arts hall, Glenreagh.

When: Saturday, 8am-12.30pm.

Josephine wants to dance

What: Josephine Wants to Dance is a new Australian musical based on the hugely popular picture book by Jackie French and Bruce Whatley. This hilarious new work by Monkey Baa Theatre Company brings to life a tale about a bush Kangaroo you'll never forget.

Where: The Jetty Theatre.

When: Saturday, 10am and noon.