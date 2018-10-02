Three things to do this week

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival

What: Streets, parks, pubs and clubs across Coffs Harbour will be filled with fun and laughter during the festival. At a range of locations during the day, catch Viv the Morse Code Man, the Flying Dutchmen, Julian Bull Magic, Humphrey James, Clown Loto and more.

When: Today until Sunday from 10am to 10pm daily.

Visit coffsharbourbuskers .com

Circus Rio

What: Be amazed as the incredible performers of Circus Rio take the whole family on a journey around the world, beginning at the famous Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. You'll see FMX motorbikes somersault over the stage, tightrope walkers, a flying trapeze team and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Today until Sunday, October 14.

Twilight Food Markets

What: The Twilight food markets are back during the NSW daylight saving months. The family friendly, food only markets offer a diverse multicultural cuisine with lots of choices for the kids too. It's also a dog friendly event. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.