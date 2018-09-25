Three things to do this week

Madame Butterfly

What: Audiences will be taken on a journey to Japan with this classical ballet Madame Butterfly. Audiences are rarely given the opportunity to see Madame Butterfly performed as a full length ballet and this certainly is a production not to be missed.

Where: Jetty Theatre.

When: Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com.

Circus Rio

What: Circus Rio unites diverse culture and dance with rare circus acts performed by few others in the industry. Classics like clowns, rolla bolla and juggling will be paired with innovative new favourites such as tightrope and aerialist tricks. This is a family fun event not to be missed.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Friday until Sunday, October 14.

The Whispering Jack show

What: A tribute to the music of John Farnham.

Having performed in theatre for many years, Mike decided to combine his love of acting and music together and created this show.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday from 7.30pm.

Cost: $20.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au for more information.