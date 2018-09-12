Three things to do this week

Sheppard

What: Brisbane chart toppers Sheppard are touring more than 30 regional, metro and suburban communities including a special show at The Hoey Moey.

With a victory lap to celebrate their number one album Watching The Sky, the band are heading out to do what they do best, playing live with hits from the new album as well as their multi-platinum smash hits Geronimo and Let Me Down Easy.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow from 6pm to 10pm.

Doggy date night

What: Doggy Date Night is a fun family event where you can bring your dog.

Funds raised will go to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

There will be a round-trip walk to Green Bluff headland and an open-air movie screening of The Secret Life of Pets plus attractions for children, a raffle and free lucky door prize. Register at the event.

Where: Reflections Holiday Park, Moonee Beach.

When: Saturday from 5pm to 8.30pm.

Bellingen community markets

What: Discover more than 260 diverse stalls from food and drinks to clothing, jewellery, art and much more.

For more than 35 years the monthly event has united the community and attracted a large number of visitors to Bellingen. The event continues to grow, on a mission to attract more local artisans and to present a productive, dynamic, fun and safe day for everyone.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday from 8am to 3pm.