Three things to do this week

Out of the Shadows

What: Everyday in Australia, eight people take their lives. As a way to show the community they have support, Lifeline's Out of the Shadows is a walk from Park Beach Reserve to the harbourside and is part of a campaign to raise awareness about suicide prevention and encourage help-seeking.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Tomorrow from 9.30am.

Bellingen Spring Plant Fair

What: With new stalls and the addition of the Bellingen Growers Market, this will be the biggest Plant Fair in it's 29 year history. You'll find plenty to choose from for your backyard including fruit trees, vege seedlings, bee hives, native timber species, palms, ferns, bamboo and more.

Where: Bellingen Market Park.

When: Today from 8am.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: Over the course of the tour, experience a complementary damper and drink, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories, language learning, cultural dancing, bushtucker tasting, damper preperation and cooking and artwork.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Today from 10am to 1.30pm.