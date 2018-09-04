Three things to do this week

Women's Adventure Film tour

What: Following the success of the inaugural tour as part of Women's Health Week 2017, the Women's Adventure Film Tour is returning with an all new set of short films celebrating the inspiring women in adventure.

Where: 25 First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Thursday, September 6.

Visit goo.gl/a1kUWp

Bellingen Spring Plant Fair

What: The Spring Plant Fair will feature more than 70 plant nursery stalls, with a variety of tropical and sub-tropical, native, exotic or food-bearing plants, garden supplies, and horticultural advice. There will be workshops, activities, information stalls, free entry and bargains to be found.

Where: Bellingen Market Park.

When: Saturday.

Coffs Harbour running festival

What: The Coffs Harbour Running Festival is a home-grown and locally run community event for people of all ages and abilities. It consists of a 21.1km half marathon, 10km fun run, 5km fun run/walk and a 3km family fun run/walk.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Sunday from 7am-noon.