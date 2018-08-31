Three things to do this week

Sculpture in the Park

What: This year, ARTURUNGA has transformed the small sculpture prize into a special feature of its own to be exhibited at the new Art Space Gallery in Urunga where there also will be an exhibition of art works by local artists titled "SMALLS". This event will also combine a fathers day festival.

Where: Morgo Street Park, Urunga.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

Nexus Con

What: A one-day festival celebrating all things pop culture with activities, gaming, entertainment and fun for gaming, comic and pop-culture enthusiasts all in one place. Activities will include Cosplay competitions, video game tournaments and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Race Course.

When: Saturday, September 8 from 10am to 5pm.

Visit nexuscon.com.au

Orara Valley Supper Dance

What: If you're ready for a fun night out in the Coffs hinterland, don't miss the supper dance. BYO drinks and supper and enjoy live music by Simply Us. All proceeds raised will go back into the Upper Orara Hall.

Where: Upper Orara Hall.

When: Today from 7pm to 11pm.

Cost: $10 per person.

Call 0400 310 480.