360 brings his tour to Coffs Harbour.
Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
28th Aug 2018 9:45 AM

Dorrigo Community Markets

What: Explore a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery and other goodies. The Market runs from 8.30am to around noon on the first Saturday of the month.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday from 8.30am-noon.

 

360 Vintage Modern Tour

What: Vintage Modern pairs 360's trademark charm, honesty and razor-sharp raps with a backbone of guitars and live instrumentation fused with contemporary rap sounds, replacing the heavy synths and electronic drops his music is traditionally known for.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Thursday, opening at 6pm.

 

Made by Me Monthly Market

What: Come and browse unique stalls packed full of hand-crafted produce, wares, delicious flavours and delights on the last Friday of each month. These markets showcase goods grown, made and crafted in the local community and beyond.

Where: Toormina Gardens.

When: Friday from 9am-1pm.

