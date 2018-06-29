Menu
Get ready to dance Latin bogaloo, mambo and salsa at Ay Pachanga.
Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
29th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

Show N Shine

What: The Show N Shine for blood cancer is a Leukaemia Foundation Fund Raiser. The Leukaemia Foundation provides personalised care and support to patients, families and carers living in all metropolitan, regional and rural areas across Australia.

Where: Coffs Harbour Leagues Club.

When: Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Ay Pachanga

What: See Music Director Martin Taylor and his stellar line-up of musicians and dancers at Jetty Memorial Theatre performing Latin sounds of the '60s and '70s that will have you up and dancing, from Latin Boogaloo to Salsa and Mambo.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Sunday at 2pm.

Visit goo.gl/Aoi2q8

Jess Swilks

What: Jess Swilks is a talented acoustic guitarist and soulful singer from the Coffs Coast who turns current pop songs into a chilled summer afternoon delight. She has experience creating majestic sounds with the lovely Renae Gayer, the renowned Richard Clapton and the up and coming Sydney talent Sam Evans.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.

