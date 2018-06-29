Three things to do this week
Show N Shine
What: The Show N Shine for blood cancer is a Leukaemia Foundation Fund Raiser. The Leukaemia Foundation provides personalised care and support to patients, families and carers living in all metropolitan, regional and rural areas across Australia.
Where: Coffs Harbour Leagues Club.
When: Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Ay Pachanga
What: See Music Director Martin Taylor and his stellar line-up of musicians and dancers at Jetty Memorial Theatre performing Latin sounds of the '60s and '70s that will have you up and dancing, from Latin Boogaloo to Salsa and Mambo.
Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.
When: Sunday at 2pm.
Visit goo.gl/Aoi2q8
Jess Swilks
What: Jess Swilks is a talented acoustic guitarist and soulful singer from the Coffs Coast who turns current pop songs into a chilled summer afternoon delight. She has experience creating majestic sounds with the lovely Renae Gayer, the renowned Richard Clapton and the up and coming Sydney talent Sam Evans.
Where: The Seaview Tavern.
When: Saturday.