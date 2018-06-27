Three things to do this week

Ay Pachanga

What: Ay Pachanga is celebrating the world's largest Latin label, Fania Records, and the music that made it famous. See music director Martin Taylor and his stellar line-up of musicians and dancers performing Latin sounds of the '60s and '70s that will have you up and dancing.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Sunday at 2pm.

Visit goo.gl/akiyE5

Diesel

What: What better way to celebrate his career than with a night that rewinds through the growing body of music from Diesel spanning a 30 year career to date. It will no doubt be a night to remember as Diesel takes to the stage in solo mode.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au

Mason Rack

What: With his outstanding vocals, guitar and Weissenborn lap slide guitar, Mason delivers high impact performances to audiences everywhere he and his band appear. Together with his band, Mason feels most comfortable playing blues, alt-rock, and roots originals.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 4pm.