Three things to do this week

Park Lane Festival

What: Headspace Coffs Harbour is 10 years old and everyone is invited to the party. There will the headspace stage with acoustic solos and duos and the Park Lane stage with bands. Enjoy food and beverages while listening to local artists and regional/national acts.

Where: Headspace Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday from 11.30am to 8pm.

Coffs Harbour City Orchestra

What: Conducted by Tim Egan, the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra will play a selection from favourite operas, film and musicals including an orchestral piece from the movie Dances with Wolves.

Where: Nambucca Community and Arts Centre.

When: Sunday from 2pm.

Tickets will be available at the door.

Bellingen harvest expo

What: Enjoy a day where growers and food related producers gather to showcase what the Bellinger area can do. There will be stalls with freshly picked fruit, vegetables, pickles, preserves, smoked meats, cordials, kombucha and more.

Get together to showcase what our area can do.

Where: Bellingen showground.

When: Saturday from 8am.