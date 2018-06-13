Three things to do this week

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. From left, Ariana Richards, Sam Neill and Joseph Mazzello in a scene from the movie Jurassic Park, which is being re-released in 3D. Supplied by UPI Media website.

Jurassic Park - 25th anniversary screening

What: Relive the 1993 classic before seeing the fifth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise at a special 25th Anniversary screening of the original Jurassic Park. Jurassic Park captured the imaginations of audiences around the world be transport back to a place where dinosaurs roamed.

Where: BCC Cinemas Coffs Harbour.

When: Today at 6.45pm.

Theresa and Naomi's Unicorn Foundation Fundraiser

What: Help raise money for a charity working towards a cure for NET cancer by enjoying a night of raffles, trivia, a silent auction, gift stalls, face painting and live entertainment.

Where: The Plantation Hotel.

When: Friday from 4.30pm to 9pm.

Cultural centre community information session

What: An information session and discussion for the Gumbaynggirr Cultural Centre where suggestions and ideas on what you would like to see at the Cultural Centre are welcome. Everyone is invited to participate.

Where: Coffs Harbour and District LALC.

When: Sunday from 11am to 1pm.