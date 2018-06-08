Menu
Lisa Hunt.
Whats On

Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
by
8th Jun 2018 7:30 AM

2018 Readers and Writers Festival

What: The Bellinger Valley is celebrating the wonder of all things literary. Ideas, stories, writing and conversation with contemporary local and national writers set the

scene for an exhilarating, intelligent and challenging weekend.

Where: Hyde St, Bellingen.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Visit goo.gl/MoeMkR

Sunday session with Lisa Hunt

What: Lisa Hunt is an American-born, Byron Bay-based soul sensation. Her show Forever Soul has been wowing audiences in Australia for a decade.

Don't miss her last Coffs Coast show for the season and prepare to get up and start dancing.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 4-7pm.

Orara Valley Fair

What: In traditional country fair flavour, the day features country live entertainment, local produce and handicraft stalls, woodchopping, whip cracking, pony rides, blacksmithing, face painting, helicopter rides, carnival rides and more.

Where: Upper Orara Recreation Reserve, Dairyville Rd.

When: Monday, June 11 from 9.30am-4pm.

