Three things to do this week
Just Joking comedy night
What: Come along for a night of rapid fire laughs with some of Australia's best comedians all in support of Camp Quality, giving kids impacted by cancer every opportunity to thrive.
Where: C.ex Coffs.
When: Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.
Cost: $55 per person.
Visit goo.gl/vk5jNk
World Ocean Day screening of Blue
What: To mark World Oceans Day, Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre will be screening the award winning, critically acclaimed documentary Blue.
Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus, D-block theatre.
When: Friday from 6pm.
Visit goo.gl/ThFuJA
Auditions for Les Miserables
What: Do you think you have what it takes to play a role in the upcoming stage performance of Les Miserables on the Coffs Coast? Head to the Education Campus to put your singing and acting skills to the test.
Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus.
When: Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm.