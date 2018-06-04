Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A turtle in a scene from the movie Blue.
A turtle in a scene from the movie Blue.
Whats On

Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
by
4th Jun 2018 2:45 PM

Just Joking comedy night

What: Come along for a night of rapid fire laughs with some of Australia's best comedians all in support of Camp Quality, giving kids impacted by cancer every opportunity to thrive.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

Cost: $55 per person.

Visit goo.gl/vk5jNk

World Ocean Day screening of Blue

What: To mark World Oceans Day, Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre will be screening the award winning, critically acclaimed documentary Blue.

Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus, D-block theatre.

When: Friday from 6pm.

Visit goo.gl/ThFuJA

Auditions for Les Miserables

What: Do you think you have what it takes to play a role in the upcoming stage performance of Les Miserables on the Coffs Coast? Head to the Education Campus to put your singing and acting skills to the test.

Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

When: Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Convicted drugs and firearms suppliers set to walk free

    premium_icon Convicted drugs and firearms suppliers set to walk free

    News Sentences handed down following a seven month-long police investigation into the supply of firearms and illicit drugs on the Coffs Coast.

    New water restrictions imposed on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon New water restrictions imposed on the Coffs Coast

    News What the onset of new water restrictions will mean to you.

    Major traffic disruptions after multiple vehicle accident

    Major traffic disruptions after multiple vehicle accident

    News Emergency services called to four car accident.

    • 4th Jun 2018 1:45 PM
    Welcome to the anti-plastic era

    Welcome to the anti-plastic era

    News Major supermarkets praised for acting on shoppers' calls

    • 4th Jun 2018 3:30 PM

    Local Partners