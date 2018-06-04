Three things to do this week

A turtle in a scene from the movie Blue.

A turtle in a scene from the movie Blue.

Just Joking comedy night

What: Come along for a night of rapid fire laughs with some of Australia's best comedians all in support of Camp Quality, giving kids impacted by cancer every opportunity to thrive.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

Cost: $55 per person.

Visit goo.gl/vk5jNk

World Ocean Day screening of Blue

What: To mark World Oceans Day, Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre will be screening the award winning, critically acclaimed documentary Blue.

Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus, D-block theatre.

When: Friday from 6pm.

Visit goo.gl/ThFuJA

Auditions for Les Miserables

What: Do you think you have what it takes to play a role in the upcoming stage performance of Les Miserables on the Coffs Coast? Head to the Education Campus to put your singing and acting skills to the test.

Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

When: Saturday from 9.30am to 3pm.