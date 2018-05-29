Three things to do this week

Made with love markets

What: The Made with Love Markets is the BIGGEST and first dedicated handmade market on the Coffs Coast. They aim to showcase handmade, local, boutique and unique items made with love in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and surrounds.

Where: 1st level of the Park Beach Plaza car park.

When: Sunday, June 3.

Poker run on horseback

What: A fun day out with your horse with a variety of trails in the bush catering for all levels of riding and ranging from 1km to 4km. This is not a race and trails can be taken at any pace. Collect a card after each run and be in the running to win great prizes.

Where: Friday Creek.

When: Sunday, sign up at 8am for a 9am start.

Call Lyn 0419 622 994.

Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I

What: Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I have been sharing stages for the last 25 years from New York to Nambucca Heads. Both bands love playing their rock and roll and there's not many around who are any better at it.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 8pm-12am.