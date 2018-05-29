Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Made With Love Markets held at C.ex Coffs. 07 December 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate
The Made With Love Markets held at C.ex Coffs. 07 December 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca
Whats On

Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th May 2018 1:00 PM

Made with love markets

What: The Made with Love Markets is the BIGGEST and first dedicated handmade market on the Coffs Coast. They aim to showcase handmade, local, boutique and unique items made with love in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and surrounds.

Where: 1st level of the Park Beach Plaza car park.

When: Sunday, June 3.

Poker run on horseback

What: A fun day out with your horse with a variety of trails in the bush catering for all levels of riding and ranging from 1km to 4km. This is not a race and trails can be taken at any pace. Collect a card after each run and be in the running to win great prizes.

Where: Friday Creek.

When: Sunday, sign up at 8am for a 9am start.

Call Lyn 0419 622 994.

Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I

What: Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I have been sharing stages for the last 25 years from New York to Nambucca Heads. Both bands love playing their rock and roll and there's not many around who are any better at it.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 8pm-12am.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fatal crash at Sandy Beach

    premium_icon Fatal crash at Sandy Beach

    Video A woman died in a three vehicle crash at Sandy Beach this morning.

    • 29th May 2018 12:00 PM
    One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    premium_icon One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    News Crash scene investigators to determine cause of Sandy Beach fatal.

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking Fatal crash scene at Sandy Beach this morning.

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home

    Local Partners