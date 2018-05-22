Three things to do this week

In the wild concert by Meredith Connie

What: Be prepared for a full sensory experience, taking in landscape artworks while enjoying Meredith Connie's exquisite guitar pieces, and her entertaining snippets of poetry and narration.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Friday, May 25 from 6-8pm.

Visit goo.gl/hiE2tY

Busby Marou

What: For Jake Davey, music isn't just a hobby. He may be a singer, song-writer, producer and performer, but for Jake, music isn't just what he does, it's who he is. He's inspired by the likes of Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Boyce Avenue and Tyler Ward, but when it comes to his own music, Jake is determined to remain true to his style.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday from 6.30pm.

Kasey Chambers

What: Join Kasey Chambers by the Campfire for a musical journey through the stories of places, people, cultures and sounds that have inspired one of Australia's most revered performers.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday from 7.30-10.30pm.

Cost: $25 to $45.

Visit goo.gl/JEvonV