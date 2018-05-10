Menu
Don't miss the Dominion premiere.
Don't miss the Dominion premiere.
Whats On

Three things to do this week

Rachel Vercoe
by
10th May 2018 5:00 AM

Dominion

What: A game-changing documentary exploring the six primary facets of human and animal interaction - companion animals, wildlife, scientific research, entertainment, clothing and food, containing the most recent and highest-quality footage from investigations across Australia.

Where: Majestic Cinemas, Sawtell.

When: Friday, May 11 at 6pm.

Bulls on the beach

What: Enjoy three hours of bull riding entertainment by some of Australia's best bulls and riders.

Tickets will be available at the gate and bar and canteen facilities will be at the site.

Gather the family and get ready for an action packed night out.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday, May 12 from 6pm.

Rave Radio

What: Known for taking the DJ Set stereotype and blowing it out of the water, Rave Radio combine live drums, live sampling and live vocals with their energetic mix of some sweet bass heavy genres. Racking up a combined 17 million plays of Facebook, they are international crowd pleasers.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday, May 12 from 8pm-1.30am.

