Three things to do this week
Bellingen community market
What: A cultural, social, and commercial gathering place where locals mix with travellers and delicious food and beverage is enjoyed.
There's live music and essentials and non-essentials bought and sold with bargains galore.
Where: Bellingen Park, Park Street.
When: Saturday from 8am to 3pm.
David Helfgott
What: The Sanctuary Helfgott Anniversary Concert will celebrate 30 years of Sanctuary's work, helping refugees from many war-torn parts of the world with international concert pianist David Helfgott.
All funds raised will be carefully used to provide direct assistance to needy refugees.
Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.
When: Sunday at 2.30pm.
Mad Hatter's market
What: Enjoy market stalls, live music and activities including art and craft, fun things to for kids to do and more.
It's a great day out for the whole family with delicious food temptations and something for everyone to enjoy.
Where: Gale Street, Coramba.
When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.