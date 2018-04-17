Three things to do this week

David Helfgott will perform at the Bellingen Memorial Hall.

Bellingen community market

What: A cultural, social, and commercial gathering place where locals mix with travellers and delicious food and beverage is enjoyed.

There's live music and essentials and non-essentials bought and sold with bargains galore.

Where: Bellingen Park, Park Street.

When: Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

David Helfgott

What: The Sanctuary Helfgott Anniversary Concert will celebrate 30 years of Sanctuary's work, helping refugees from many war-torn parts of the world with international concert pianist David Helfgott.

All funds raised will be carefully used to provide direct assistance to needy refugees.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Sunday at 2.30pm.

Mad Hatter's market

What: Enjoy market stalls, live music and activities including art and craft, fun things to for kids to do and more.

It's a great day out for the whole family with delicious food temptations and something for everyone to enjoy.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.