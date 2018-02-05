Three things to do this week

The Twilight Food Markets will be held on the Park Beach Foreshores on Friday.

NSW Junior State Oztag Championships

What: Watch over 300 Junior teams from Associations across NSW compete against each other over a three day tournament to be crowned NSW Champions.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Friday until Sunday from 8.30pm to 6pm.

Visit goo.gl/cFp58S

Twilight food market

What: Bring the family along for a delicious multicultural cuisine with plenty of choices for the kids. Bring along a blanket, bottle of wine, swimmers for a dip at the beach nearby and your dog for a nice evening outdoors.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Sawtell Summer Sessions

What: An event for locals and visitors to enjoy, First Avenue will be closed to traffic with shops and restaurants open for an evening of shopping and dining pleasure. There will be entertainment and plenty of activities for the kids.

Where: First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.