Three things to do this week

Dorrigo Community Markets

What: A small country market offering a range of fresh fruit, vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams, pickles, hand made jewellery and other goodies.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday, December 2 from 8.30am to noon.

Magic Happens Art Exhibition

What: Browse through a number of art works at the Magic Happens art exhibition featuring the works of Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group school age-children.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Friday, December 1 from 10am to 3pm.

Sunday session with Lisa Hunt

What: Get ready for a fun night out with friends and family, jamming out to the soulful sound of Lisa Hunt. The American born, Byron Bay based soul sensation is set to heat up the stage.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, December 3 opening at 4pm.