Three things to do this week

Lisa Hunt.
Dorrigo Community Markets

What: A small country market offering a range of fresh fruit, vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams, pickles, hand made jewellery and other goodies.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday, December 2 from 8.30am to noon.

Magic Happens Art Exhibition

What: Browse through a number of art works at the Magic Happens art exhibition featuring the works of Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group school age-children.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Friday, December 1 from 10am to 3pm.

Sunday session with Lisa Hunt

What: Get ready for a fun night out with friends and family, jamming out to the soulful sound of Lisa Hunt. The American born, Byron Bay based soul sensation is set to heat up the stage.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, December 3 opening at 4pm.

Toyota adds to its WRC attack team for 2018

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team is already preparing for the coming season after showing good pace in Rally Australia.

Man on trial for manslaughter after alleged fight kills mate

MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Tyson Peter Egan, charged with manslaughter after a fight left Kyle Watkins dead, will be be trialled in the District Court in Coffs Harbour.

Calls for job seekers ramp up ahead of employment boom

Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway Upgrade, Lend Lease. Lend Lease has taken on seven YR11 trainees on the Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway Upgrade via Youth Directions. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

The RMS are expected to employ up to 1,000 people by early next year

How to make every step count

FUN & FITNESS: Learn about Nordic Walking on the Coffs Coast

A low impact, fun physical activity.

