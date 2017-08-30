Three things to do this week

Journeys through sand
What: See an exciting art performance by sand artist John Thiering who has performed shows in Europe, the South Pacific and throughout Australia.
Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.
When: Thursday, September 7 at 7pm.
Cost: $15 for adults, free for youth and children.
Visit goo.gl/LXvQum.
Gourmet on the lawn
What: Two days of gourmet good, wine and beer tasting, live music and food eating competitions and displays.
Where: C.ex Coffs, the north lawn.
When: Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 from 5-10pm.
Cost: $20 pre-sale.
Visit goo.gl/JEiMR9 for more information.
Bowl-a-nana
What: The first year of the annual bowl skateboarding competition will attract skateboarders from all over Australia. Competitors will battle it out for cash and Australian skateboarding rankings.
Where: Brelsford Park Skate Park.
When: Saturday, September 2, from 10am-5pm.