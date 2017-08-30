22°
News

Three things to do this week

30th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
John Thiering performed his sand art on a cruise.
John Thiering performed his sand art on a cruise. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Journeys through sand

What: See an exciting art performance by sand artist John Thiering who has performed shows in Europe, the South Pacific and throughout Australia.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Thursday, September 7 at 7pm.

Cost: $15 for adults, free for youth and children.

Visit goo.gl/LXvQum.

Gourmet on the lawn

What: Two days of gourmet good, wine and beer tasting, live music and food eating competitions and displays.

Where: C.ex Coffs, the north lawn.

When: Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 from 5-10pm.

Cost: $20 pre-sale.

Visit goo.gl/JEiMR9 for more information.

Bowl-a-nana

What: The first year of the annual bowl skateboarding competition will attract skateboarders from all over Australia. Competitors will battle it out for cash and Australian skateboarding rankings.

Where: Brelsford Park Skate Park.

When: Saturday, September 2, from 10am-5pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

ON HIS way back from his routine trip to the local shopping centre, 90-year-old Handel Hughes was unaware he was being followed by a thief.

Goal kicker convinced captain he'd boot Marlins to victory

HAPPY DAYS: The SCU Marlins celebrate their MNC Rugby premiership won with a penalty goal in the dying stages of the grand final against Hastings Valley..

With game on the line one Marlin was sure he was the match winner.

Serving up more than just a menu

ON THE PLATE: Claire Van Vuuren and Mitch Grady, co-head chefs of Popla Bellingen

World class food from local Coffs Coast produce

Time's fast running out to enter Running Festival

Online entries for this Sunday's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival close on Friday.

Online entries for Coffs Harbour Running Festival close 5pm Friday.

Local Partners

Cocktail evening

Cocktail evening to benefit Cancer Council through Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer

Lismore, Ballina paramedics retire after combined 85 years

Recently retired paramedics Robert 'Ward' McIndoe (left) and Glenn Rice reflect on their extensive careers spanning a combined 85 years.

'You can't just shut the door on it'

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Get your hands dirty with Dirt Girl

Who grows awesome tomatoes, knows the names of clouds, drives a big orange tractor and has a backyard full of friends?

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Six TV shows to watch now that Game of Thrones is over

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Coffs Coast is ready to roll

GET READY: One of Australia's largest motorsport events of the year is heading our way.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has launched with a new look program

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

Rural 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

Prime Position….. Privacy….Space….and even a pool!

34 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000 ...

Are you after a home with character, set on a level block in a sought after Bonville street? then this home will delight your sense of style and satisfy your need...

1,378 m2 block with ocean Views To Arrawarra Headland

6 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 2 1 $720,000

This massive coastal block that can't be built is out standing. The quaint two bedroom weather board home sits on a massive 1,378m2 block with ocean views even...

Investment opportunity...

1/12 Corambara Crescent, Toormina 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

On offer is a neat and tidy two-bedroom, ground floor unit in a complex of only four. The unit features an open plan living and kitchen area, two good sized...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

Pretty outlook, great location...

4 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $479,000

This property has so much to offer for the price. Great location, 3 bedrooms with built-in robes, ceiling fans and master with ensuite and walk-in robe, timber...

Walk to Everything

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Stunning Moonee Beach resort style home has it all...

32 Tidal Crescent, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction if not...

Perfectly located in Moonee Beach, less than 80 metres to the water's edge where your family can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking and more. Your award winning...

Meet state award-winning designers who hail from region

WORKING WITH NATURE: Alisco Designs won the residential design: new houses $500,001 - $750,000 construction cost award for creativity, coming up with unique plans for a home in Withcott.

The region has some of state's best designers

Rental market remains tight

LOW VACANCY: Coffs harbour's residential rental property vacancy is just 2.9%.

Rental vacancies remain low

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba