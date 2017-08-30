Three things to do this week

Journeys through sand

What: See an exciting art performance by sand artist John Thiering who has performed shows in Europe, the South Pacific and throughout Australia.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Thursday, September 7 at 7pm.

Cost: $15 for adults, free for youth and children.

Visit goo.gl/LXvQum.

Gourmet on the lawn

What: Two days of gourmet good, wine and beer tasting, live music and food eating competitions and displays.

Where: C.ex Coffs, the north lawn.

When: Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 from 5-10pm.

Cost: $20 pre-sale.

Visit goo.gl/JEiMR9 for more information.

Bowl-a-nana

What: The first year of the annual bowl skateboarding competition will attract skateboarders from all over Australia. Competitors will battle it out for cash and Australian skateboarding rankings.

Where: Brelsford Park Skate Park.

When: Saturday, September 2, from 10am-5pm.